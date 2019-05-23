Lawyer gets five years in prison for attacking judge

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad has sentenced a lawyer for five years in prison for attacking the civil judge.

Advocate Manj had thrown a chair at a senior civil judge Khalid Mahmood Waraich on April 25 during the hearing of a case in Jaranwala.

The judge had received a head injury in the attack.

Advocate Imran Manj was arrested after judges went on strike against the attack.

The ATC also imposed a fine of Rs250,000, according to Geo News.

On the other hand, lawyers have decided to protest against the decision while Punjab Bar Council will hold a strike on Friday.