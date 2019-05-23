‘Is NAB’s only objective to make arrests?’, wonders top judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Thursday said National Accountability Bureau’s objective should be to prove cases and not only make arrests.

During the hearing of a case pertaining to NAB’s appeal against a suspect being investigated for alleged corruption, the chief justice questioned the accountability watchdog and said, “NAB is not only meant to make arrests. Its only objective should not be to register a case.”

The Supreme Court rejected NAB’s appeal against the suspect Attaullah who was being investigated for alleged corruption as a cashier of the National Bank.

The suspect had been acquitted by the high court four years ago.

The top judge remarked that NAB should bring the evidence along with the cases. “The suspect has been wrangled for the last 19 years. There is not a shred of evidence to support what the suspect has been accused of,” Justice Khosa said.

“What exactly does the NAB do? Is registering cases the only objective of the accountability watchdog?” Justice Khosa questioned. “Proving the case and ensuring punishment is also part of NAB’s job.”

He added, “Because of NAB people are under mental stress.”