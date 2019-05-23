IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea after Eid

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday admitted ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds for hearing after Eidul Fitr, on June 11.

A division bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani will hear the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader‘s bail plea.

Moreover, the court will also hear the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal against Nawaz’s acquittal in the Flagship Reference.

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz met Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

The PML-N vice president inquired about the health of her father and discussed ongoing political situation in the country. Other PML-N leaders including Rana Sanaullah, Mushahidullah and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

On May 8, PML-N supremo reached Kot Lakhpat Jail after expiry of six-week bail in a corruption case.

The PML-N supreme leader was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018.

However, he was acquitted in another reference related to Flagship Investments.

Besides, he was also disqualified from holding any public office for the period of 10 years. The disqualification will go into effect following his release from jail after serving the seven-year sentence.