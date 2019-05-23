Govt working on new petroleum policy to facilitate foreign companies, says premier

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government was working on a new petroleum policy to facilitate foreign exploration and production (E&P) companies and removing impediments in the way to capitalize on the existing potential of the sector.

The Prime Minister was talking to Chief Executive Officer Kuwait Petroleum, Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, who along with his delegation, called on him at his office on Wednesday. The meeting also had Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Punjab Energy Minister Dr. M. Akhtar Malik, Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayauddin and senior officers in attendance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the company’s contribution towards imparting training to the local manpower in the petroleum sector.

Shaikh Nawaf briefed the Prime Minister about Kuwait Petroleum’s business ventures in Pakistan dating back to 1980s. He evinced keen interest in further expanding business activities in the country.

The Prime Minister welcomed Shaikh Nawaf and his delegation to Pakistan and assured continued support in their business operations.

The Prime Minister also highlighted various steps that the present government has taken for improving ease of doing business and facilitation of foreign investment.

Punjab Energy Minister Dr. M. Akhtar Malik also briefed the meeting about various initiatives being taken by Punjab government in the petroleum sector.