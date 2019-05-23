Govt made IMF in-charge of State Bank of Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that the government has made the International Monetary Fund in charge of the State Bank of Pakistan, in an apparent jibe at the current bailout deal.

The PML-N leader was addressing media after visiting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government blames the PML-N for holding back the price of the dollar in its tenure which isn’t true.

He said that an incompetent group of people is ruling the country, adding that in Nawaz’s tenure the IMF didn’t put forth conditionality.

Senator Mushahidullah said that everyone in the current government including PM Imran Khan is corrupt.

This month, Pakistan and the IMF had finalized an agreement on a bailout package worth $6 billion for a period of three years.