Federal govt assumes control of major Karachi hospitals

KARACHI: Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Control has taken over the administrative control of three major Karachi hospitals that include National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and National Institute of Child Health Karachi.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, in pursuance of Supreme Court of Pakistan’s orders and with the approval of Federal Cabinet on April 2nd, 2019, three major Karachi hospitals are restored to the federal government and placed under the administrative control of the ministry of National Health services, Islamabad.