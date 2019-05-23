Farishta’s killer will be brought to justice: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the culprit involved in the murder of minor girl Farishta would be brought to justice and the black sheep in the police department would be dealt with for their negligence in the case.

She was talking to media during her visit to the house of Farishta – ten-year-old girl who was raped and murdered a few days ago.

She said reforms would be initiated to improve the police and justice system according to demands of the present times and to better tackle such incidents in future.

She said she came to assure the victim family of support of the government, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to bring reforms in the paralyzed system.

She said Farishta was the daughter of the nation and the injustice and cruelty done to her was evidence of the challenges faced by society.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to reform institutions and change thinking of persons in these institutions regarding social issues.

“The unfortunate incident is a matter of concern and it identified that our traditions have fallen apart, our challenges have increased and our relation with the religion has weakened. Our sisters and daughters are falling victims to the deteriorating values in society.”

She said the government and the prime minister shared the grief of the family and “we think that in order to stop such incidents, the existing gaps in laws needed to be removed.”

The weaknesses in the implementation of present laws needed to be identified, she stressed.

Dr Firdous told the prime minister had taken immediate action on the incident and made decisions which were to be taken at the inspector general of police and lower level.

The gaps in the registration of first information report, postmortem, investigation and recovery of the child pointed to the weak system.

“We need to strengthen the system and follow a strategy to implement the laws.”