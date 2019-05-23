E-court facility to start on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will start e-court system for the first time in the judicial history of Pakistan from next Monday (May 27) as a three-member bench of the Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will hear arguments of lawyers of Karachi branch registry through video link facility while sitting in Court Room No. 1 of the principal seat in Islamabad.

Taking leverage of cyber regime, the Supreme Court had decided during February this year to introduce e-court system at its principal seat of Islamabad to provide video link facility for lawyers’ arguments from four branch registries of the country.

Initially, the facility is being started at the principal seat, Islamabad and the Supreme Court branch registry, Karachi from May 27 which will benefit the lawyers and litigants in addition to making the judicial system more responsive to the needs of the people.

During the course of proceedings on May 27, advocates of Karachi whose cases are fixed before bench 1 at the principal seat, Islamabad shall deliver argument in a courtroom at the Supreme Court branch registry at Karachi, which has been connected to Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court at the principal seat, Islamabad.

Spokesperson of the top court said on Thursday that cases will be heard and decided by the three-member bench at Islamabad through the application of information communication technology tools (e-Court).

E-court facility will provide an effective and efficient platform which will discourage adjournments, encourage legal fraternity to plead their cases without any delay and at the same time provide convenience to the advocates to pursue their cases in other courts in the city where the branch registry is situated.

It will also benefit the litigants as their cases will not only be decided expeditiously but it shall also save them time and money. This will also help improve disposal of cases and reduce the backlog. The system will be cost effective and time-saving and will improve accessibility.