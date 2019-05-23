Court dismisses plea against Aurat March

LAHORE: A Lahore sessions court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking the registration of a case against the participants of the Aurat March, directing the aggrieved party to approach the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the redressal of its complaint.

“FIA is the appropriate forum to address allegations of ‘immoral pictures’ being uploaded on social media,” ruled Additional District and Sessions judge Amir Habib.

The order noted that the police had said no illegal steps were taken during the rally, adding the FIA could register the case as a cybercrime.

The order stated: “The instant petition stands disposed of with the observation that the petitioner shall approach the concerned forum for redressal of her grievance.”

The court had reserved the verdict on Wednesday on the petition filed by Amina Malik of the Civil Society Network, wherein she said that an application had been submitted with the Civil Lines station house officer (SHO) for registration of an FIR against Aurat March participants, but the SHO was reluctant to lodge a case.

The petitioner argued that the participants had displayed placards with ‘immoral’ slogans, claiming that the act was against the constitution and Islamic injunctions.

On May 6, the judge had issued notices to the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) and the police complaint redressal cell with regards to the petition for May 14.

On Wednesday, District Complaint Officer (DCO) Superintendent of Police (SP) Faisal Mukhtar submitted the police’s response to the petition in court.

According to the police report, there had been no illegal or immoral act committed in the march in front of Governor House Punjab on International Women’s Day. It added that a case could not be registered for taking out a peaceful rally.