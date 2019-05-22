Pakistan won’t take sides in any regional conflict, NSC meeting decides

ISLAMABAD: The top civil and military leadership on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan will continue making efforts for regional peace and stability without taking sides in any conflict.

This was decided during Wednesday’s meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) held at the Prime Minister’s Office with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Law Minister Mohammad Farogh Naseem, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor, Military Operations Director General Major General Nauman Zikria, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, secretaries of foreign affairs, interior, law, Kashmir affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and National Security Division attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the geo-strategic environment was brought to light with a special reference to the recent developments in the region, said an official handout of the meeting. Although the handout did not elaborate much on the recent regional developments it mentioned, it is believed that the handout referred to the escalating situation in the Gulf region, the Afghan peace process and the general election in India.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing efforts for a sustainable and lasting solution to Pakistan’s economic woes.

In a separate session, reforms pertaining to Gilgit-Baltistan were discussed. The premier directed that the aspirations of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, especially the youth, must be given importance during the decision-making process.