Talal sparks outcry over sexist remarks against Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry has stirred a controversy by expressing his sexism out loud, and targeting Advisor to PM for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan.

While talking to a reporter outside the parliament on Tuesday, the PML-N stalwart mocked Firdous Ashiq Awan and said that she was “more of a man than a woman”.

“This is the kind of tabdeeli … if Baji Firdous Ashiq Awan got her face washed, the way her real looks would emerge from behind her makeup… she would appear as Firdous Khan instead. This is also the real face of this tabdeeli,” Talal had said.

Tweets began pouring in from various segments of the society as the derogatory remarks prompted an uproar on social media.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari dubbed Talal as “sick misogynist mindset”.

Condemnable statement by a sick misogynist mindset – that is PMLN’s Talal. https://t.co/lcU0Q4HJhy — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 21, 2019

Journalist Nasim Zahra observed that “[it is] not [the] 1st time he [Talal] is being rude & crass [towards women]”.

So shld v kill all decency at the altar of political / power battles! This truly sick talk comes from a man who is PMLN’s leader. Not 1st time he is being rude & crass.Apologize! Ur sick/sexist remarks facilitate violence/vulgarity agst women in our country. @MaryamNSharif https://t.co/U747FhGerP — Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) May 21, 2019

Journalist Mansoor Ali Khan termed the comment as “distasteful”.

Absolutely distasteful comment by Talal Ch. @Dr_FirdousPTI deserves the highest level of respect being a female politician. pic.twitter.com/LF1Cuin80N — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, another PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal apologized on behalf of his party and said that “MNS’s [Mian Nawaz Sharif] legacy is to maintain decency in politics”.