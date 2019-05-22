﻿ Talal sparks outcry over sexist remarks against Firdous Ashiq Awan | Pakistan Today

Talal sparks outcry over sexist remarks against Firdous Ashiq Awan

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 4 hours ago)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry has stirred a controversy by expressing his sexism out loud, and targeting Advisor to PM for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan.

While talking to a reporter outside the parliament on Tuesday, the PML-N stalwart mocked Firdous Ashiq Awan and said that she was “more of a man than a woman”.

“This is the kind of tabdeeli … if Baji Firdous Ashiq Awan got her face washed, the way her real looks would emerge from behind her makeup… she would appear as Firdous Khan instead. This is also the real face of this tabdeeli,” Talal had said.

Tweets began pouring in from various segments of the society as the derogatory remarks prompted an uproar on social media.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari dubbed Talal as “sick misogynist mindset”.

Journalist Nasim Zahra observed that “[it is] not [the] 1st time he [Talal] is being rude & crass [towards women]”.

Journalist Mansoor Ali Khan termed the comment as “distasteful”.

Meanwhile, another PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal apologized on behalf of his party and said that “MNS’s [Mian Nawaz Sharif] legacy is to maintain decency in politics”.



