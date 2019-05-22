Qureshi calls for collective efforts to achieve regional development at SCO

KYRGYZSTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for collective efforts amongst the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries to meet the present day challenges and to achieve sustainable regional development, reported Radio Pakistan.

He was addressing two-day SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The PTI stalwart observed that SCO serves as an important platform for links amongst the regional countries. He further said Pakistan is determined to implement the charter of the organization.

Referring to the geo-strategic location of Pakistan, Qureshi reiterated China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project will help further promote links in the region.

The foreign minister also condemned terrorism and stressed the need for addressing its root causes. He said Pakistan is amongst the few countries which successfully curbed terrorism.

He said Pakistan is ready to share its experience and expertise with the SCO friends to deal with terrorism.

On Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it is a matter of satisfaction that the Afghan peace process has started. He said Pakistan will continue to facilitate the Afghan peace process owned and led by its own people.

Qureshi noted that conflict resolution is important for peace and stability in the South Asian region. He said Pakistan has given the message of peace by opening the Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikh community.

He said we have practically reinforced the Shanghai spirit through Kartarpur corridor.

Qureshi also met with his Chinese and Kazakh counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting.

While talking to the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Hi, Qureshi said China is our close friend and a strong partner. He also asserted that Pakistan-China friendship is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy while lauding Chinese support on important matters and its role in regional peace and stability.

Qureshi also congratulated Yi on the successful conduct of second Belt and Road Forum. He said the success of this forum is a manifestation of the international community’s trust in Chinese policies.

Qureshi and his Kazakh’s counterpart Beibut Atamkulov agreed to enhance the volume of their bilateral trade to one billion dollars.