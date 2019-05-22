NOT THE FAVORITE: Swaraj refuses to stand beside Qureshi at SCO photo session

BISHKEK: The annual meeting at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) took an interesting turn on Wednesday when Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj refused to stand beside her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi and insisted to shift her place prior to the photo session.

As per details, the incident took place during the opening session of the conference when the attending foreign ministers were getting ready for the group photograph.

Both the foreign ministers are currently in Kyrgyzstan to attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO-member countries.