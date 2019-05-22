Nashwa’s family reaches deal with Darul Sehat Hospital

KARACHI: Darul Sehat Hospital Karachi management and the victim family of a nine month-old baby Nashwa, who died due to wrong injection, has reached a settlement and family also accepted apology of administration.

This was announced by Qaisar Ali, the father of nine-month-old baby Nashwa, while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club. He said an agreement between Darul Sehat Hospital Karachi management and family members had been signed to resolve the tragic death issue of the minor girl.

He said Darul Sehat Hospital had agreed to establish Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (which is available only in few hospitals in Pakistan), within a year time and unit will be named as Baba Nashwa PICU. He further said the hospital would provide one scholarship (Nashwa scholarship)to a student for the coverage of full fees for BDS or MBBS in the name of baby Nashwa.

He said the hospital had also assured to allocate Rs5 million per annum in the name of “Nashwa Fund” for free treatment of the poor and needy patients. He said the hospital would fulfill all requirements as directed by Sindh Health Care Commission and would abide any directions of the regulatory authorities.

Qasier said the family would not claim any damages or compensation at any time against the hospital. He said the cases lodged against the hospital staff would be withdrawn as per the agreement.

It was pertinent to mention here that a nine month-old baby Nashwa, daughter of Qasiar Ali, was admitted at Darul Sehat Hospital on April 06 for the treatment of diarrhea and later, her health deteriorated due to the direct intravenous injection of potassium chloride which caused her death.