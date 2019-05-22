NAB arrests Sindh Engro Coal Mining Chief Khursheed Jamali

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested the Chairman Board of Directors Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Khursheed Jamali.

In a notification issued by the bureau, the anti-graft watchdog arrested Jamali along with three others for committing irregularities in the affairs of Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC).

Reportedly, an arrest warrant for Jamali was issued two days ago for his purported involvement in the STDC affairs. His name has also been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in connection with the fake bank accounts case.

It has also emerged that Jamali has been serving as a consultant for the Sindh government in various departments.

The accused is expected to be presented before an accountability court today (Wednesday).