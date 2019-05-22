‘Incompetent’ PTI govt has destroyed country’s economy, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that the incompetent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has destroyed the economy of the country and according to reports there has been an increase of Rs1,000 billion in foreign debt just in the last four days.

Addressing the delegation of party office bearers from Islamabad which called on him at Zardari House, Bilawal said that the houses of poor people were demolished in the name of anti-encroachment drive which is inhuman.

“Laborers and peasants have been deprived of their livelihood. Poor of this country are crying due to this inept government which had promised them sun, moon and what not. How can the PPP leaders and workers remain silent over this situation,” he questioned.

The PPP chairman vowed that his party will not be cowed down by blatant use of force or vilification campaign against PPP leadership. PPP has a history of standing up to dictators in the country. PPP will resist all kinds of excesses by this regime. He said that PPP will help special persons in every field because they have the right of decent living.