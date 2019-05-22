﻿ Firdous advises Fazlur Rehman to ‘focus on Islam, not Islamabad’ | Pakistan Today

Firdous advises Fazlur Rehman to ‘focus on Islam, not Islamabad’

by INP , (Last Updated 4 hours ago)

ISLAMABAD: Firdous Ashiq Awan, Information Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his announcement to organize a ‘million march’ after Eid.

Firdous Ashiq took to Twitter and criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his announcement to organize an anti-government ‘million march’.

She wrote on her timeline; “Maulana should keep an eye on Islam, not on Islamabad.”

“Making innocent children of the nation a tool to defend the corrupt elite will never be a service to Islam or democracy,” she added.

“You are gripped with hatred towards Imran Khan,” she further said,”

“There is a great responsibility upon your shoulders as a religious scholar and you should promote peace, unity, and brotherhood among masses rather than spreading chaos,” she concluded.

Earlier today, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to organize an All-Parties Conference (APC) and a national level ‘Million March’ after Eid.

As per details, in a statement, JUI-F chief has revealed that his party will host an all-parties conference to come to an agreement with allies over the anti-government campaign. A jointly agreed course of action will be decided after that APC.

He also announced to organize a ‘Million March’ to protect the national identity of Pakistan, its Islamic values and the tsunami of inflation and invited all the coalition parties to take part in their rallies.



