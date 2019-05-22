FIA arrests 10 human traffickers in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 10 human traffickers, recovered visas, passports, other documents, and cash here on Wednesday.

Reacting to surge in human trafficking incidents, the FIA teams conducted operations in different areas of Faisalabad.

During separate actions, 10 suspects involved in sending people abroad through illegal means by extracting a huge sum of money were arrested.

The FIA also recovered visas, passports, other documents and cash from the possession of the detainees who were being interrogated at concerned FIA police station.