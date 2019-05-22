Crossfire at Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi leaves one killed, four injured

KARACHI: A cross-fire between two groups at Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi left at least one person killed and four injured.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and arrested the two accused involved in firing during the dispute. Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said that police have recovered weapons from the arrested accused possession.

A large crowd of area people, including the victim’s family, had blocked the Superhighway for two hours to protest against the killing of Saifur Rehman. The SSP assured the protesters that whoever was involved in the incident will be punished according to law.

The body and wounded were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy, and treatment, respectively.

SSP Bahadur also said that evidence is being gathered from the site.