by News Desk , (Last Updated May 22, 2019)

Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Haroon Sharif resigned from his post on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Sharif as chairman of the BoI in October 2018.

Sharif had taken over the reins of BoI from Naeem Zamindar who had been appointed to the post by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

Sharif was internationally acknowledged for promoting investments and working in close liaison with government officials to boost investors’ confidence.