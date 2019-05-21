Zardari says he will continue to appear before NAB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday affirmed that he will continue to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in cases against him.

Talking to journalists after appearing at Islamabad High Court, Asif Ali Zardari said, “I will not boycott NAB proceedings. If I do so, I will be called out for not respecting the law.”

He added that opposition will again go for re-elections, where ‘senior political leaders’ will be rested to provide an opportunity for leaders like Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to lead.

Earlier in the day, the high court granted interim bail to the former president in a case pertaining to allotment of illegal tenders in Sindh till June 13.

In his petition, the former president has said that it is likely that NAB may apprehend him when he appears before its team on May 23, hence, an interim bail must be approved. NAB chief Javed Iqbal was made respondent in the petition.

The court granted bail to the former president and ordered him to furnish surety bonds amounting Rs1 million. The hearing was adjourned till June 13 and a notice was issued to the accountability watchdog.