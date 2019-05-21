Qaim Ali Shah safe for now, NAB tells IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a bail petition filed by former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) assured the court that it would not arrest him at present in connection with an inquiry related to Thatha Sugar Mills and Dadu Sugar Mills.

A divisional bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, heard the interim bail plea of the former chief minister. Earlier, NAB officials informed the bench that an inquiry related to the issue, was underway against the petitioner.

However, there is no chance of Shah’s arrest at this stage. The petitioner’s counsel Farooq H. Naik said NAB could arrest his client at any stage in future. “If in future, NAB feels that the former chief minister must be held, then arrest warrants could be issued,” he said.

Justice Kiyani in his remarks said it is NAB’s job to tell the court about progress in its inquiry and type of allegations. “We can ask the investigation officer to intimate us about the stage the inquiry has reached,” he noted.