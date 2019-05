Jamat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday announced a countrywide protest against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from June 15.

The protest against rising inflation and soaring dollar price would begin from Faisalabad, said JI leader Liaqat Baloch.

He said that the protest would be a representation of the poor people’s miseries. He also said that the government’s attitude towards the opposition is meant to hide its negligence.