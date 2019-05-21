Eid moon likely to be sighted on June 4, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Eid moon is expected to be sighted on June 4.

While talking to media on Tuesday, he said that according to the lunar calendar, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on June 5.

Chaudhry said that the lunar calendar has been sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) while adding that he requested the council to invite Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai and Mufti Muneebur Rehman and brief them.

Chaudhry further said that Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and Department of Meteorology participated in the making of the lunar calendar.