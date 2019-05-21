Court extends physical remand of Sharif family’s ‘frontman’ for 13 more days

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday handed over Ramzan Sugar Mills manager Muhammad Mushtaq alias Chini to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for 13 more days on physical remand.

NAB officials produced the suspect in the court upon completion of his physical remand and demanded an extension in his remand for further questioning in the cases involving Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his sons.

The accountability judge directed the bureau to produce the accused on next hearing on June 3.

The NAB prosecutor stated before the court that the accused transacted Rs600 million into Suleman Shehbaz’s account, adding his custody was required for questioning with regard to a network involved in the money laundering scam.

Chinia, said to be a frontman of opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and his brother Suleman Shehbaz, was arrested after being offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight last month.

His name was placed on the exit control list (ECL) on the request of NAB. He had gone underground after the bureau started a probe into Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

According to a NAB statement, the suspect Muhammad Mushtaq deposited Rs600 million in his own account and then transferred it to the account of Suleman Shehbaz.