Bilawal wants anti-beggar drive to begin with PM Imran

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday said that an anti-beggar drive should begin with Prime Minister Imran Khan instead of the poor people of the country.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad’s deputy commissioner had said that the government had started a drive against the professional beggars in the Sectors F-10 and F-11 of the federal capital. Responding to his tweet, the PPP chairman said that the government wants to eliminate the poor instead of eliminating poverty.

He further said that if the government really wants to arrest professional beggars then they should start with “prime minister-select”.