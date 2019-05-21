35 more HIV cases confirmed in Larkana

LARKANA: At least 35 more cases of HIV were confirmed in the ongoing blood screening process at Ratodero Taluka Hospital and rural health centres.

As per the Sindh AIDS Control Programme, 35 more people tested HIV positive on Monday, as the blood tests of 633 persons were conducted at the taluka hospital.

Blood screening of another 278 people was conducted at the rural health centres of Banguldero and Naudero and none of them was diagnosed with HIV.

During the process at the government dispensary of Bosan, blood screening of 297 persons was conducted and seven — three boys and four girls — among them tested HIV positive.

Five persons — three girls and two boys — tested HIV positive at the basic health unit of Waris Dino Machhi where blood screening of 316 persons was conducted.

The cause of growing number of fatal disease could not be confirmed yet. However, a doctor, suspected of involvement in spreading the HIV AIDS in 59 people in Larkana and Rato Dero, was arrested on April 30.

Dr Muzaffar Ghangro was nabbed on directive of the deputy commissioner on accusation of spreading the disease. The suspect had rejected the allegation.