RAW network busted in Gilgit-Baltistan, 14 suspected terrorists held

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have foiled a major terror bid and arrested 14 members of a suspected terrorist group allegedly working for Indian intelligence agency RAW [Research and Analysis Wing] in Gilgit Baltistan on Monday.

According to reports, intelligence agencies unearthed a terror plan of RAW and arrested 14 members of the Balawaristan National Front (BNF) and Hameed Group. Cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the detainees.

The target of the suspected terrorists was to engage youth of the area in RAW-funded activities.

According to reports, BNF Chairman Abdul Hameed Khan was taken to India by RAW in 1999 where he stayed at a 3-star apartment in Delhi under the supervision of RAW agents Colonel Arjun and Joshi. Later three sons and other family members of the BNF chairman were also shifted to India where they were given Indian nationalities and other facilities to run the network in Gilgit-Baltistan from there.

RAW reportedly bears the educational and other expenses of Abdul Hameed’s sons in India and Europe.

Abdul Hameed visited Brussels in 2007 and made an anti-Pakistan speech on an international forum, reports claimed, adding that the Indian intelligence agency provided Rs1 billion to Abdul Hameed for his activities in Gilgit-Baltistan.