LHC seeks final arguments in Khawaja brothers bail pleas

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday adjourned the hearing of bail petitions, filed by former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City scam, till May 27 and sought final arguments from the parties on the next date of hearing.

The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the post-arrest bail petitions, filed by the Khawaja brothers.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, on behalf of the Khawaja brothers, apprised the bench that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not filed any reference against his clients yet, in response to a court query. He further argued that the bureau had levelled baseless allegations against his clients.

However, the NAB prosecutor argued that the bureau had found evidence of money transfer to the accounts of both brothers.

To which, Khawaja brothers’ counsel submitted that his clients had provided all details in tax returns. He contended that the amount mentioned by the prosecutor was service charges.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned the further hearing till May 27 and sought final arguments from the parties.