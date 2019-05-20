Junaid Khan expresses World Cup squad snub through picture, deletes after few hours

Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan who had earlier posted a picture of himself with tape over his mouth after his removal from the World Cup squad has taken off the post from Twitter.

“I don’t want to say anything. Truth is bitter,” the caption of the picture had said, implying that he has been snubbed by the PCB.

Junaid was initially selected in the 15-man squad for the World Cup but has been dropped after being given a chance in just two games against England in which he claimed two wickets but gave away 142 runs in 18 overs.

Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir have been called up to the squad in place of Junaid and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, with one change made in the batting line-up as well where Asif Ali replaces Abid Ali.