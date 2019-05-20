Heavy bikes’ purchase: NAB launches yet another probe against Shehbaz

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched yet another probe against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif over alleged financial irregularities in the purchase of heavy bikes for the Dolphin Force.

Sources claimed that the corruption watchdog has summoned record of the procurement of motorcycles for the force.

Shehbaz, being the chief minister of Punjab, had approved a project with regard to importing heavy bikes from abroad back in 2015. A unit was purchased at an inflated cost of Rs1.7 million.

Sources said 25 per cent of the imported motorcycles are standing idle because of some technical faults and that their spare parts are not available to repair them.

It is noteworthy that the bureau is currently investigating a number of corruption cases against the PML-N president, including Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme scam, Ramzan Sugar Mills case and Saaf Pani Company case.

Shehbaz departed for London last month after the Interior Ministry removed his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on the directions of the Lahore High Court.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, Shehbaz’s name was removed from the no-fly list on the directives of the LHC that granted him bail in the Ashiana housing scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills case.