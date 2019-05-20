Dolphins are friendly, Dolphin Force personnel are not

LAHORE: Law enforcers Dolphin Force were spanked while their bikes were damaged by citizens here on Monday afternoon after they stopped a few individuals involved in one-wheeling on motorbikes.

According to the details, a mob gathered to support the boys involved in extreme motorsport to vent out their frustration regarding the injustices by Dolphin Force officials.

The law enforcers have recently been in the news for harassing women, behaving aggressively, beating up aged men for traffic violations and most recently for shooting two innocent pedestrians dead.

Around 200 people gathered to give the officials a sound thrashing and also damaged their heavy bikes.

Video footage of the feud shows the locals pelting the dolphin force officials with stones; however, a few of them were identified with the help of video evidence after which four were arrested.

Names of those arrested thus far have been revealed to be, Tanveer, Waseem, Mohsin and Amir Rashid.

Security officials took to aerial firing to scatter the mob hell bent on thrashing them.

Dolphin Force is an elite security unit of the Punjab Police that was launched by the former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif to deal with street crime.