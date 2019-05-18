Pakistan ready for any ‘unforeseen eventuality’ amid Afghan peace push, says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that besides playing a positive role towards success of Afghan reconciliation process and peace in the region, Pakistan is ready for any ‘unforeseen eventuality’.

“For this Pakistan is solidifying border through fencing, construction of new forts and posts and increase in strength of FC troops to effectively manage the border,” he said while visiting troops on forward posts along Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Dawatoi in North Waziristan.

“Similarly we continue to maintain required state of alertness and preparedness on our Eastern Border,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted him as saying.

“There are still challenges facing Pakistan but not as much as we have passed through in recent past. To continue the journey towards ultimate success we need to stay patient, determined and united,” Gen Qamar maintained.

Earlier, the COAS was briefed about progress on border fencing, sanitisation operation, socio-economic development projects and rehabilitation of TDPs. This was the area where due to cross border terrorist attack from Afghanistan on fencing party had resulted into martyrdom of three Pakistan Army soldiers on May 1.

Addressing the troops, the army chief appreciated their high morale and contributions for bringing about stability in the area.