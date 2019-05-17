Afghani Rupee condemned for ungrateful increase in value despite Pakistan hosting Afghan refugees

The Pakistan government on Friday condemned the Afghan currency for its unabated increase against the Pakistani rupee.

“This selfish and downright ungrateful act of the Afghan money markets is condemned by our government,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Faisal, speaking to reporters at the weekly press briefing. “Specially considering how the Pakistan government had shielded Afghan refugees for so long, since even before 1979.”

“This selfishness is not just limited to the currency. There are multiple such instances,” he continued. “Recently, Afghanistan came out better on the Global Gender Gap Index than Pakistan did. Imagine our position. Will this be good for the image of Pakistan? Did the Afghans think of that?”

“All this despite the fact that Pakistan has been hosting these refugees for so very long.”

“Then, there is the fact that Afghanistan wants to establish good relations with countries like India, Iran and Afghanistan itself,” he said. “Not taking into consideration that Pakistan’s relations with these three countries are tense and it would make us uncomfortable.”

“But the worst is the current parity between the Afghan and Pakistani currency. If Afghanistan starts outperforming us in something, anything else, like, I don’t know, computer software exports, we will seriously start thinking of severing diplomatic ties.”