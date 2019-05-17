57 suspects arrested in joint operation in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 57 suspects were taken into custody in a joint operation of Sindh Rangers and the police from various areas of Karachi on Friday.

According to details, the arrests were made during a search operation in Soldier Bazar, Nishtar Park, Shahra-e-Noor Jehan, Malir and Korangi areas of the metropolis.

As many as 57 suspects were arrested during the operation and were later shifted to the police stations. The record of the suspects is being checked; those who will be found innocent would be released.

A drug-peddler was apprehended by the LEAs from Malir, who was involved in selling hashish and the heroin in the area, while his two accomplices managed to flee away.

The operations were carried out in the wake of Youm-e-Ali.

In a separate action in Gadap town, the police recovered raw material and machinery used to prepare ‘Mawa’.