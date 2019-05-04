Imran promises affordable housing despite economic crunch

–PM breaks ground for Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Okara, says it will help youth establish companies

–Addresses ceremony at Aitchison, urges students to think bigger to become great

–Punjab minister says after Okara, housing projects to be built in Chishtian and Lodhran

OKARA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday performed the groundbreaking of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Renala Khurd near Okara on Saturday where he promised affordable housing to poor despite a prevailing economic crunch.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Imran said that despite the difficult economic situation, the present government has embarked upon the project to construct five million houses in its five years tenure.

Imran Khan said the private sector will invest in this mega project while the government will play the role of facilitator. He said several foreign companies are showing great interest to invest in the housing sector.

He said he was confident that the project would gather pace with each passing year as Naya Pakistan Housing Authority has been established and all the hurdles in the way have been removed. He said it is his dream to provide a house to each homeless person.

The prime minister said we are executing difficult projects which the previous governments failed to undertake. He said the housing project will enable the youth to establish construction companies.

Imran said that civilized society care for the deserving people, adding Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) laid the foundation for a welfare state in Medina.

He said that the target of construction of five million houses will be mainly achieved by the private sector and the government will help that in this regard. He said that forty industries will get benefits from the construction of these homes.

He said that houses will be provided to low-income segments of society through the mortgage system. He said that construction in less time is possible through the use of new Chinese technology.

Imran Khan said that a special desk has been set up to facilitate foreign investors in this housing scheme.

Imran Khan said the government is also bringing an excellent program for “Katchi Abadies’. He said these slums will be converted into flats where people will have access to basic amenities, including water, electricity and sewerage.

He felicitated Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his team on the successfully-implemented housing policy.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid said that after Renala Khurd, work on the project is also in progress in Chishtian and Lodhran.

He said that the construction of 15 million houses will soon begin in ten major cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Jhelum, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Khushab. He said that twenty houses each will be allocated to widows and family members of martyrs.

‘URGES STUDENTS TO HAVE BIG VISION’

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also addressed a ceremony at his alma mater.

Speaking at Aitchison College in Lahore, Imran Khan said heavy responsibility lies on the shoulders of the students of this college as they are blessed with best facilities in the country.

The prime minister said half of Pakistanis live under the poverty line and it is the privileged classes that need to look after their poor countrymen.

Imran Khan said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the most successful barrister in his time but he struggled for forty years for an independent homeland for Muslims of India.

Due to his service and sacrifice, he will always be remembered forever. The PM said a great person is made not by wealth, but by his thinking and vision.