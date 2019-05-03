Police arrest man for marrying 10-year-old

Shikarpur Police on Thursday foiled a bid to marry a 10-year-old girl with a 40-year-old man in in Naparkot area of Sindh’s Shikarpur district.

The man, identified as Mohammad Somar, was arrested after nikkah, according to the police, which say that they have also taken the crying minor into custody. The child bride was about to be sent away with the groom at the time of the raid.

Police further added that Mohammad Somar confessed to paying the girl’s father Rs250,000 for the wedding.

The marriage officiator and the minor girl’s father were declared to be absconding, police said, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the individuals.

Farooq Amjad, the assistant sub-inspector of police (ASP) for Shikarpur, confirmed that they have the girl in their custody and the investigation was underway.