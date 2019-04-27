PBIT inks three agreements with Germany

LAHORE: The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) has signed three important framework cooperation agreements with a German delegation who was visiting Punjab whereas the purpose of the agreements was to promote potential investment opportunities and willingness to work together to synergise the efforts for greater efficiency, Pakistan Today learnt on Saturday.

The German delegation in the leadership of Dr. Pentis C. Poetis visited PBIT along with the CEO of Munich Airport Dr. Michel A. Kerkloh, CEO Messe Munich Klaus Dittrich, CEO Life Equity Fund Ahrens Poetis, Venture Capitalist Philomena Poetis.

Punjab minister for industries, commerce, investments and skill development Mian Aslam Iqbal along with the CEO PBIT Jahanzeb Burana and other officials warmly welcomed the German delegation.

During the visit of delegation, Aslam Iqbal briefed them about the current working and investment friendly environment of Punjab and briefed the German delegation over various sectors and availability of numerous potential opportunities for investors in Punjab.

He further pointed out that the immense potential for collaboration majorly existed in the areas of energy, engineering, technical education, transport, tourism and construction.

Jahanzeb Burana, CEO PBIT overviewed of Punjab Economy and briefed regarding the investment opportunities in Punjab including affordable housing, technology universities, and tech startups. He assured the delegation of complete facilitation to promote valuable communication, collaboration and coordination for the expansion of the German investment and commercial engagements in Punjab.

CEO Munich Airport highlighted the need of branding of Pakistan as the land of opportunities and changing the perception of the European countries and rest of the world.

During the visit Klaus Dittrich, CEO Messe Munich mentioned, “The infrastructure in Punjab is best in the region. The state-of-the-art buildings are the example of profound competency”.

Dr. Poetis, the Honorary Consul, thanked PBIT for the hospitality and facilitation during their visit and stay in Punjab. He said, “This is the right time to invest in Pakistan as the government is in a go-getting mode”.

PBIT assured the delegation of complete facilitation to promote valuable communication, collaboration and coordination to explore lucrative business opportunities in Punjab and also the expansion of the German investment and commercial engagements in Punjab.

While talking to Pakistan Today, Communication Specialist PBIT Rabia Basri appreciated the steps taken by the German delegation and said, “Pakistan is a land of opportunities and is a gold mine of tourism. PBIT is taking all measures and steps to promote investment in Pakistan. The German delegation has also signed three agreements and I think it is a positive response from the other countries to invest in Pakistan and start new projects.”