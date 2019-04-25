NA passes Elections (Amendment) bill

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The bill was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Addressing the members of the Lower House of Parliament during Question Hour, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said the government is bringing people-friendly legislation in the parliament next week.

He asked the opposition parties to support the government in passage of the bills. The law minister said the government is committed to eradicating corruption and corrupt practices. He said it is pursuing an agenda of accountability across the board. “NAB is working as an independent institution,” he claimed.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed told the House that National Road Safety policy has been formulated in consultation with the provinces to provide better facilities to the commuters and cut the number of traffic accidents.

He said the policy will be implemented with the cooperation of the provinces. Murad Saeed said dualization of Karachi Northern Pass has been planned.

He said the construction work on the project will be started by the end of this year after hiring the services of consultants and the contractor.

Responding to a question, the Minister for Communications said that repair work on G.T road from Rawalpindi to Jhelum has been started. He assured that the revenue collected from the toll plazas will be spent on the maintenance of the highways.

Murad Saeed said that Sukkur-Multan section of the motorway will be made operational by August this year. He said the government is also preparing a detailed design and commercial feasibility of Sukkur-Hyderabad (M-6) motorway to be completed on BOT basis.

He said government has made available funds for the completion of Metro Bus project from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International airport by 30th June this year.

Saeed said that new services have been started in Pakistan Post to cut its losses and make it a profitable entity. He said we have significantly enhanced its revenue over the last six to seven months. He said we have also signed an agreement with NADRA to spread the network of Pakistan Post.

The House will now meet on Friday at 10: 30am.