IHC orders PTA to decide fate of unregistered cell phones in 30 days

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a detailed verdict in a case pertaining to blocking of unregistered mobile phones by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The court, in its order, said the PTA must decide within 30 days about unregistered cellphones.

A lawyer representing mobile companies said he had forwarded a letter to the PTA, but didn’t get any response.

The court declared a petition against PTA ‘premature’ and said the PTA must decide the fate of unregistered phones within the stipulated time.

The IHC bench wrapped up the case after announcing its verdict.

On April 12, the PTA’s decision to block unregistered mobile phones was challenged in the Islamabad High Court. The hearing was conducted by Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC.

The judge had remarked that “the stance of the companies is correct and the PTA should mend the issue on priority basis while extending its previous deadline”. PTA officials told the court that they were in contact with the mobile companies on the issue.

The Islamabad High Court had earlier granted time to mobile companies to strategy for blockage of unregistered mobile phones; and directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to resolve the issue with the help of mobile telecommunication companies.