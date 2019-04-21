Yasin Malik’s wife announces return to India

LAHORE: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Mullick on Sunday made public her intention of heading back to India to meet his ailing husband who is in Tihar Jail.

Talking to media at the Lahore Press Club, Mullick revealed that Indian forces were keeping Yasin as a prisoner which made him go on a hunger strike.

She said that Yasin Malik went on hunger strike for 12 days due to which his health worsened.

Further, she claimed that Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was issuing her and her daughter life threats.

Calling an all-party conference on an abrupt basis, she has demanded to raise her voice for Kashmir issue on global forums to end the atrocities faced by helpless Kashmiris.

She added that the Kashmiris will fighter their case on the International platform and also demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to voice for justice.

Earlier on April 20 (Saturday), Yasin Malik fell sick and was shifted to a hospital.

In custody since February, Malik was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on April 9 and brought to Delhi, where a court on April 10 sent him to the agency’s custody till April 22 after it sought his custodial interrogation in connection with a case related to alleged funding of separatists and militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

Family members said that when they had gone to meet Malik in Delhi earlier, authorities told them that he was on a hunger strike.