Karachi factory fire injures two

KARACHI: Two persons were injured when a fire erupted in a towel factory at Karachi’s S.I.T.E Superhighway on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the injured two factory workers namely, Muhammad Jan, 30, and Ramzan, 28, received minor burn injuries.

They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information, six fire brigade vehicles reached the spot to control over the fire. The rescue team managed to douse the fire after two hours struggle. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet. No loss of life was reported in the incident.