Australia born Chinese travels to Pakistan, shares opinion on Pulwama attack

Dana Wang, an Australia born Chinese who recently travelled to Pakistan as part of her food and travel blogging, took to Instagram to share her opinion on the Pulwama Attack.
The post that was uploaded a day ago has been shared more than four thousand times.
With her message, Dana hopes to give hope to Pakistanis being trolled over the internet. “Currently there is a lot of negativity towards Pakistanis over social media and on the media,” she said.
“This is a sensitive topic that I was planning to leave aside but I’ve already talked about it and it keeps coming up, so I’ll just share my two cents again,” she wrote in her Instagram post.
“Telling the truth is one thing, but brainwashing the public with anti-Pakistan propaganda near the election in India is another. It’s not hard to gain extra votes by emotionally manipulating the public and then play the victim when the real victims are Kashmiris and Pakistanis who have always been blamed,” she added.
What I think of the recent Pulwama Attack. This is a sensitive topic that I was planning to leave aside but I’ve already talked about it and it keeps coming up, so I’ll just share my two cents again 😅 . Every life is valuable and it’s terrible that lives were lost in this tragedy so I again share my sympathies. What is sad to me is that the majority of the public in India are quick to accuse Pakistan without supporting evidence, and then would generalise to call Pakistan a terrorist country and use the tragedy to spread unnecessary hate. Making serious accusations like that is not okay, particularity when they believe what the media in India says, which itself tends to be biased and over exaggerate things to create hype and get people’s attention. . The Pulwama attack has received all the coverage while other real and important issues like the years of pain and suffering of the Kashmiris inflicted by Indian soldiers have been kept silent. It has been the reality for Kashmiris for a long time and excuses are still being made to cover it up. . Telling the truth is one thing, but brainwashing the public with anti-Pakistan propaganda near the election in India is another. It’s not hard to gain extra votes by emotionally manipulating the public and then play victim when the real victims are Kashmiris and Pakistanis who have always been blamed. . Pakistan has come a long way. We have worked hard to rebuild Pakistan’s image and baseless propaganda like this takes us a step back. I’m not saying all Indians are at fault. I just think it would be better if people take what they hear with a grain of salt and do their own research before accusing. Go listen to @imrankhan.pti speech. Go see Pakistan for yourself. Pakistan is a land of beauty, love and peace with the most warm-hearted and hospitable people I’ve met. They are definitely not terrorists. Pakistanis are caring, peace-loving people. The hate and blaming is unjustified. They just want peace and to be understood 🙏
She also shared a video message in this connection.
This is a video version of my opinion of the Pulwama Attack. I never do this but I felt the need to speak out on video too 😅 . Takeaway messages: Pakistanis are not terrorists and stop blaming Pakistan . Promise that I’ll go back to normal posts after this 🙏 Hope you are having a good weekend btw!
“I’m not saying all Indians are at fault. I just think it would be better if people take what they hear with a grain of salt and do their own research before accusing,” she concluded.