PM to chair NSC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday.

According to details, the meeting will review the security situation of the country following Kulbhushan Jadhav case and Pulwama attack.

The NSC session will be attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Joint Chief of Staff Committee (JCSC) chairman, chiefs of all three armed forces, heads of intelligence agencies, security officials, defence minister, foreign minister, information minister, finance minister and state minister for interior.

The overall security situation of the country, including current tensions in Pakistan-India ties, will be overviewed during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will brief the committee about his foreign contacts.