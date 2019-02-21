PM should also be arrested as he is facing inquiry: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani said on Thursday that when action is being taken against those facing inquiries, then Prime Minister Imran Khan should also be arrested.

The provincial minister accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of “operating on an agenda” in light of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s arrest from Islamabad on Wednesday.

He wondered if NAB chairman’s conscience isn’t pricked at arresting people at whim and remarked that the accountability watchdog seems to have been made to target Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders.

Ghani added that there is a singular Constitution in the country and everyone should be treated the same [irrespective of power].

He asked: “Somebody tell me which Punjab case’s trial is being conducted in Sindh? If we say anything then we are told that we are playing the Sindh card.”

He claimed that his party was “being punished for their patriotism” and demanded that the families of Pervaiz Khattak and Aleem Khan are also investigated if an investigation is being done into the “people’s family”.

He defended Durrani that he is not an absconder and was not running away from the accountability watchdog. He questioned why a “false impression” was being created that investigation against Sindh is taking place in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“This is an act of rousing the leaders,” he asserted. Moreover, he demanded to know why Durrani’s house was searched.

Earlier on Wednesday night, NAB officials accompanied by heavy contingents and Rangers cordoned off Agha Siraj Durrani’s residence and searched his house for above one hour.