Karachi Kings, Peshwar Zalmi to take on each other in Sharjah tonight

SHARJAH: Star-studded Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will take on each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight.

The match is expected to be a nail-biter as both the teams are eyeing the top chart slot.

Kings, who defeated Sultans in their PSL opener, lost the following match to Lahore Qalandars in a close contest.

Meanwhile, PSL 2018 runner-up Zalmi were defeated in their first game by high-flying Gladiators but defeated AB de Villiers starer Qalandars.

With seasoned Misbah in their squad, Darren Sammy-led Zalmi are expected to give a tough time to Karachi Kings which also features heavyweights like Muhammad Amir.