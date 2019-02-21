India presents Nawaz’s remarks on Mumbai attack as evidence in Jadhav case

THE HAGUE: Indian advocate Harish Salve recalled an interview of former premier Nawaz Sharif during the hearing of the high-profile case of condemned RAW spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as evidence that Sharif had acknowledged Pakistan’s role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The interview was published by Dawn, a prominent English newspaper of Pakistan. “This interview has not been denied,” he said while placing it forward as evidence.

India has sought to rescue Jadhav from the death sentence handed out to him by a Pakistani military court on the charges of espionage and terrorism.

On May 12, Nawaz gave an interview to Dawn in which he had stated, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

“We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan’s narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it,” he had said.