Three killed, 14 injured in road mishaps

At least three people were killed when an overspeeding tractor trolly hit a motorbike in the Pul Bagri area of Sahiwal on Wednesday morning.

All casualties were shifted to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Sahiwal while the police have started probing the incident.

Meanwhile, 14 people were injured after a passenger bus overturned near Kasur.

According to the details, the passengers, all of whom are factory workers, were rushed to DHQ Hospital Kasur where two are said to be in a critical condition.

Police are attempting to arrest the bus driver who is on the loose.