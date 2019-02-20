SPONSORED CONTENT: PakWheels to hold car mela in Islamabad

Pakistan Today has partnered with PakWheels.com for their upcoming car mela in Islamabad. After two successful events in Lahore, PakWheels is now all set to bring its magic to the nation’s capital on February 24, 2019, at 2F2F Lake View Park from 10:00 am onwards.

Though there is a huge used car market in the country, there’s a lot of space for bad business as people may still find it hard to buy and sell genuine used cars. Keeping this in view, PakWheels brings the seller and the buyer under one roof for an exceptional experience.

At the mela, buyers will have hundreds of certified cars to choose from and sellers will have a hassle-free experience searching for prospective buyers. In addition, there will be a huge variety of PakWheels certified cars as well.

There will be a 30 day and 1000km warranty on PakWheels certified cars and only cars in good condition will be certified. People can also buy cars from private sellers. For sellers, it will be easy to sell their cars as there are thousands of buyers visiting the stalls.

This program certifies cars after thoroughly inspecting them with the help of the latest equipment. If it is an imported vehicle, PakWheels verifies the auction sheet as well.

In addition, there will be a huge amount of giveaway prizes at the upcoming car mela. So, be there on Sunday!