NA passes resolution denouncing Indian allegations over Pulwama attack

The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday adopted a resolution strongly rejecting Indian allegations linking Pakistan to February 14 attack in Pulwama district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Some 44 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed when an explosives-packed van rammed into a convoy transporting 2,500 security forces in the district, in the deadliest attack in the valley in 30 years.

The House strongly rejected baseless Indian allegations seeking to link the attack to Pakistan “without investigation and any shred of evidence.”

The resolution condemned Indian kneejerk reaction instead of introspection on their repressive policies against the people of IOK, denying their right to self-determination. “India has again sought to shift the blame to Pakistan through baseless polemic and provocative rhetoric,” it read.

The NA, in the resolution, recalled statements by heads of all political parties and Prime Minister Imran Khan offering Pakistan’s assistance in investigations of the attack, and to take action on “actionable intelligence or evidence.”

The resolution strongly denounced the continuing reprisal attacks on Kashmiris in IOK and targeting of Kashmiri students in India after the Pulwama attack.

It stressed that New Delhi’s smear campaign should not “delude or obscure the real issues of human rights nightmare and humanitarian emergency prevalent in IOK due to the Indian atrocities.”

The House further emphasised that no should underestimate Pakistan’s resolve to defend itself against “any act of aggression.”